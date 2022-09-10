Billy Heyser is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Billy Heyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Billy Heyser
Billy Heyser is a Chiropractor in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Interim Healthcare of North Florida1962 Village Green Way Ste A, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The only good outcome, since my TBI Concussion. Dr Heyser is a master of vestibular therapy, vertigo, dizziness and rebuilding brain pathways.
- Chiropractic
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Billy Heyser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Billy Heyser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Billy Heyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Billy Heyser speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Billy Heyser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billy Heyser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Billy Heyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Billy Heyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.