Renee Hensley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Renee Hensley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, KY. 

Renee Hensley works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Winchester, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    1850 Bypass Rd Ste 1, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 12, 2022
Renee is an amazing Nurse Practitioner who I will go to over any doctor I have ever been to. She will spend the time needed with you and doesn't rush. She also doesn't push medicine as a remedy to everything and will always be honest with you. IMO, There is no one better then her in family practice!
Jan 12, 2022
About Renee Hensley, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1174021737
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph East

Frequently Asked Questions

Renee Hensley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Hensley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Renee Hensley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Renee Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Renee Hensley works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Winchester, KY. View the full address on Renee Hensley’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Renee Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Hensley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
