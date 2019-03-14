Billie Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Billie Baker, PA
Billie Baker, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Billie Baker works at
Genesis Medical Group100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 436-7700
She is so kind and takes the time to answer all my questions. She is very understanding.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467691949
Billie Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Billie Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billie Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Billie Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Billie Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.