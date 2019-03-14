See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Billie Baker, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Billie Baker, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Billie Baker, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Billie Baker works at Genesis Medical Group in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
10 (76)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Medical Group
    100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 436-7700

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Billie Baker?

Mar 14, 2019
She is so kind and takes the time to answer all my questions. She is very understanding.
— Mar 14, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Billie Baker, PA
How would you rate your experience with Billie Baker, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Billie Baker to family and friends

Billie Baker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Billie Baker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Billie Baker, PA.

About Billie Baker, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467691949
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Billie Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Billie Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Billie Baker works at Genesis Medical Group in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Billie Baker’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Billie Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billie Baker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Billie Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Billie Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Billie Baker, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.