Dr. Bill McFeature, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bill McFeature, PHD is a Counselor in Marion, VA.
Dr. McFeature works at
Locations
Kardia Counseling and Consultation Services427 N Main St, Marion, VA 24354 Directions (276) 329-5542
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did a virtual visit with Dr. McFeature. Very easy to talk with and is leading me down a great path.
About Dr. Bill McFeature, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1083685580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFeature accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFeature has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
