Overview

Dr. Bienvenido Samera, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Branford, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Samera works at Branford Family Medical Center in Branford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Ataxia and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.