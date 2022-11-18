See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Branford, FL
Dr. Bienvenido Samera, PA

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bienvenido Samera, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Branford, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Dr. Samera works at Branford Family Medical Center in Branford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Ataxia and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Branford Family Medical Center
    303 Suwannee Ave SW, Branford, FL 32008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5702
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Pneumonia
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking

Pneumonia
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cervicitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dysphagia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis
Chest Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Autonomic Disorders
Balanoposthitis
Bell's Palsy
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Erythema Multiforme
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Sometimes waits are long, but when he is with you he explains everything. Great Bedside Manner. Never had a doctor who spent so my time with me
    Debi D — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Bienvenido Samera, PA

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639199243
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Johns Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bienvenido Samera, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samera works at Branford Family Medical Center in Branford, FL. View the full address on Dr. Samera’s profile.

    Dr. Samera has seen patients for Pneumonia, Ataxia and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Samera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

