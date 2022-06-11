Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT
Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
I had the pleasure of being Bianca Maggio's patient on two occasions and for 2 different problems. I found her very professional, kind and understanding as well as very helpful by prescribing just the right exercises to aliviate first my shoulder pain during the first visits and my fear of falling while losing my balance, during the following series of visits. At each session I went home with print-offs of the exercises I had learned to do under her guidance during that visit, which enabled me to practice at home and continue working on improvement. I found Bianca one of the most thorough and helpful Physical Therapists I have ever worked with and I am grateful for the time she spent with me.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
- 1801363502
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
