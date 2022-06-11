See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bainbridge Island, WA
Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA. 

Dr. Maggio works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bainbridge Island in Bainbridge Island, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center
    1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Maggio?

Jun 11, 2022
I had the pleasure of being Bianca Maggio's patient on two occasions and for 2 different problems. I found her very professional, kind and understanding as well as very helpful by prescribing just the right exercises to aliviate first my shoulder pain during the first visits and my fear of falling while losing my balance, during the following series of visits. At each session I went home with print-offs of the exercises I had learned to do under her guidance during that visit, which enabled me to practice at home and continue working on improvement. I found Bianca one of the most thorough and helpful Physical Therapists I have ever worked with and I am grateful for the time she spent with me.
Jeannette Mathis — Jun 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maggio to family and friends

Dr. Maggio's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Maggio

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT.

About Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1801363502
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maggio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maggio works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bainbridge Island in Bainbridge Island, WA. View the full address on Dr. Maggio’s profile.

Dr. Maggio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.