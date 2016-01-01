Bhupinder Kaur, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bhupinder Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bhupinder Kaur, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bhupinder Kaur, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Bhupinder Kaur works at
Locations
Premiere Family Practice Associates9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93311 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Bhupinder Kaur, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1457779993
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
