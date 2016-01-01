See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bhupinder Kaur, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Bhupinder Kaur works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Family Practice Associates
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Bhupinder Kaur, NP

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1457779993
Hospital Affiliations

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

