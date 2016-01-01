Dr. Thomas-Carter accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beverly Thomas-Carter, DNP
Overview
Dr. Beverly Thomas-Carter, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Thomas-Carter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Goldman Martin L MD Office6605 N 19th Ave Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (888) 958-5736
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas-Carter?
About Dr. Beverly Thomas-Carter, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033111745
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas-Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas-Carter works at
Dr. Thomas-Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas-Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas-Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas-Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.