Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC
Overview
Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo works at
Locations
Silver State Health Services4425 S Pecos Rd Ste 5, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i have been with Beverly since 2015. She is an amazing PA, she cares about patient, loving, caring. She has always been there for me and listened to everything going on and her staff that helps her out is great! Yes sometime you have to wait awhile because of certain patients tak a little more time because they have more problems! When you go to a doctors appointment it never ever is on time, All the doctors in my lifetime have never been on time! Beverly does her best! XOXO Bev
About Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891726774
Education & Certifications
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.