Beverly Karabin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Beverly Karabin, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beverly Karabin, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Beverly Karabin works at
Locations
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3925
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My recent visit with Dr. Beverly was very comforting. She had great insights into my condition. She made VERY helpful suggestions that actually helped my currect situation.
About Beverly Karabin, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306835772
Frequently Asked Questions
Beverly Karabin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beverly Karabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Beverly Karabin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverly Karabin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beverly Karabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beverly Karabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.