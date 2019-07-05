See All Nurse Practitioners in Toledo, OH
Beverly Karabin, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Beverly Karabin, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH. 

Beverly Karabin works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Toledo Medical Center
    3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-3925
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Beverly Karabin, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306835772
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beverly Karabin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Beverly Karabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beverly Karabin works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Beverly Karabin’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Beverly Karabin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverly Karabin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beverly Karabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beverly Karabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

