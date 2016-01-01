Beverley Duke-Young has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beverley Duke-Young, MS
Offers telehealth
Beverley Duke-Young, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Portland, OR.
Beverley Duke-Young works at
Sproul Counseling and Consulting LLC820 NW 21st Ave Ste B, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 890-1620
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Beverley Duke-Young, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1972584548
Beverley Duke-Young accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beverley Duke-Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Beverley Duke-Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverley Duke-Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beverley Duke-Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beverley Duke-Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.