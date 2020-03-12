See All Clinical Psychologists in Saint Charles, IL
Beverlee Ludema Icon-share Share Profile

Beverlee Ludema

Clinical Psychology
3 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Beverlee Ludema is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Charles, IL. 

Beverlee Ludema works at Centennial Counseling Center PC in Saint Charles, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Counseling Center PC
    1120 E Main St Ste 201, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 377-6613
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Beverlee Ludema?

    Mar 12, 2020
    Beverlee is the most kind, compassionate, committed therapist I could ever imagine exists. She never judges or jumps to conclusion, but asks open ended (not yes no) questions that have helped me see the truth (not through rose colored glasses), see where I have created my own stumbling blocks, and explored relationships with the people I talk about with her. She has helped me learn how to emotionally work through difficult situations and people. I have grown SO much in my time of seeing her. She has recommended programs and other resources she feels would be helpful, even to an Eating Disorders program because she felt I was ready to work through that intense environment, not because she wanted me to go. She has been angel in my life. Many have seen the positive changes that have occurred. She says its because I take the things we talk about and implement them in my life. I HIGHLY recommend her to anyone seeking therapy. I live a life worth living because of her!
    Cheryl P — Mar 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Beverlee Ludema
    How would you rate your experience with Beverlee Ludema?
    • Likelihood of recommending Beverlee Ludema to family and friends

    Beverlee Ludema's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Beverlee Ludema

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Beverlee Ludema.

    About Beverlee Ludema

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750631560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beverlee Ludema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Beverlee Ludema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beverlee Ludema works at Centennial Counseling Center PC in Saint Charles, IL. View the full address on Beverlee Ludema’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Beverlee Ludema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverlee Ludema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beverlee Ludema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beverlee Ludema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Beverlee Ludema?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.