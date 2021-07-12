See All Clinical Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Schroeder works at Betty Lou Schroeder Phd PC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Betty Lou Schroeder Phd PC
    5721 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 828-1573
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeder?

    Jul 12, 2021
    I first knew Dr. Schrader back in the 70s 1977 or so and my grandparents took my brothers and myself in that situation to resist them selves and needed help with the huge generation gap between retired colonel his wife and three crazy boys that are pretty much been on their own for a long time. Dr. Schrader was awesome she was able to communicate with my grandfather retired colonel that everything was people might not agree with her methods that’s up their own personal decision this lady was great for me and my brothers and I’m telling you this is a 56-year-old man remembering back as a 13 year-old boy take it for what it’s worth the truth
    — Jul 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schroeder to family and friends

    Dr. Schroeder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schroeder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD.

    About Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053461616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schroeder works at Betty Lou Schroeder Phd PC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schroeder’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.