Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD
Overview
Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Betty Lou Schroeder Phd PC5721 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 828-1573
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeder?
I first knew Dr. Schrader back in the 70s 1977 or so and my grandparents took my brothers and myself in that situation to resist them selves and needed help with the huge generation gap between retired colonel his wife and three crazy boys that are pretty much been on their own for a long time. Dr. Schrader was awesome she was able to communicate with my grandfather retired colonel that everything was people might not agree with her methods that’s up their own personal decision this lady was great for me and my brothers and I’m telling you this is a 56-year-old man remembering back as a 13 year-old boy take it for what it’s worth the truth
About Dr. Betty Schroeder, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053461616
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.