Betty Naimoli, CRNP

Internal Medicine
Overview

Betty Naimoli, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. 

Betty Naimoli works at Internal Medicine Associates of Abington in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates of Abington
    118 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 434 ratings
Patient Ratings (434)
5 Star
(384)
4 Star
(24)
3 Star
(12)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(9)
Mar 30, 2018
Love Betty, she goes above and beyond for her patients and always makes them feel at ease.
About Betty Naimoli, CRNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669542106
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Gwynedd Mercy College
Frequently Asked Questions

Betty Naimoli, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betty Naimoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Betty Naimoli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Betty Naimoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Betty Naimoli works at Internal Medicine Associates of Abington in Horsham, PA. View the full address on Betty Naimoli’s profile.

434 patients have reviewed Betty Naimoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betty Naimoli.

