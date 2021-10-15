Betty Molter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Betty Molter, LMFT
Overview
Betty Molter, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 26451 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 201, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 751-9369
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Betty Molter?
Listens thoroughly Thoughtful guidance Knowledgeable Experienced
About Betty Molter, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1659604130
Frequently Asked Questions
Betty Molter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Betty Molter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Betty Molter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betty Molter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Betty Molter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Betty Molter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.