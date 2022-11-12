Betty Jo Smith, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betty Jo Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Betty Jo Smith, LPC
Betty Jo Smith, LPC is a Counselor in Monument, CO.
Strode Family Practice325 2ND ST, Monument, CO 80132 Directions (719) 487-1102
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Betty Jo for years and she has helped me get my life together tremendously. I can’t recommend her enough!
About Betty Jo Smith, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1851353759
7 patients have reviewed Betty Jo Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betty Jo Smith.
