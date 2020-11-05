Dr. Betty Feir, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Feir, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betty Feir, PHD is a Psychologist in Texarkana, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 501 Medical Pkwy, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 793-8588
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just love Dr. Feir. I’ve been seeing her for a while now. She is very caring and very easy to talk to. I have also seen Miss Parrish at her office and was impressed with her as well. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Betty Feir, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821004243
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Feir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feir.
