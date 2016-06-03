Dr. Betty Eitel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eitel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Eitel, PHD
Dr. Betty Eitel, PHD is a Counselor in Hurst, TX.
DFW Psychological700 NE Loop 820 Ste 200A, Hurst, TX 76053 Directions (817) 905-1277
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr. Eitel's office to get a bariatric surgery psychological clearance and her assistant assisted me. Her assistant was so friendly and cordial. I would definitely recommend her.
Dr. Eitel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eitel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eitel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eitel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eitel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eitel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eitel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.