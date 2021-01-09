Bettina Fiessinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bettina Fiessinger
Overview
Bettina Fiessinger is a Counselor in Jupiter, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment
Locations
- 1 308 Tequesta Dr Ste 20, Jupiter, FL 33469 Directions (561) 745-1750
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive, and peaceful. A great listener. Insightful.
About Bettina Fiessinger
- Counseling
- English
- 1568535946
Frequently Asked Questions
Bettina Fiessinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bettina Fiessinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Bettina Fiessinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bettina Fiessinger.
