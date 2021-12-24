Dr. Betti Schleyer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betti Schleyer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Betti Schleyer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Harrison, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Fordham University.
Locations
St.vincent's Hospital Westchester275 North St, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 925-5320Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 200 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 420-7758
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Schleyer for over 10 years. She is truly amazing, easy to talk to and very attentive. I truly do not know where I would be without her.
About Dr. Betti Schleyer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columb-Presby Hosp
- Fordham University
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schleyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schleyer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schleyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleyer.
