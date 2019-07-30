See All Family Doctors in Sheridan, IN
Betsy Zile, NP

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Betsy Zile, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sheridan, IN. 

Betsy Zile works at Sheridan Family Medicine in Sheridan, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sheridan Family Medicine
    611 E 10th St, Sheridan, IN 46069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Jul 30, 2019
Betsy is wonderful. I have seen her several times and she is kind and patient. I don't feel like a number in this practice.
Stacy — Jul 30, 2019
About Betsy Zile, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1285989335
Hospital Affiliations

  • Riverview Health

Primary Care
