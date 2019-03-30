See All Psychologists in Mcallen, TX
Betsy Warwas, LPC

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
Betsy Warwas, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Mcallen, TX. 

Betsy Warwas works at McAllen Counseling Consultants, Inc. in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

    McAllen Counseling Consultants, Inc.
    McAllen Counseling Consultants, Inc.
217 W Nolana Ave # 14, Mcallen, TX 78504
(956) 994-8471

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareSource
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Mar 30, 2019
    I came to Betsy for grief counseling. Betsy made me feel at ease from the moment I walked into the office. Our sessions were very helpful for me and truly helped through a lot of my grief. I have got my "give a damn" back. Thank you Betsy. Sincerely, Nancy
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518289354
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS-PAN AMERICAN
    Betsy Warwas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betsy Warwas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Betsy Warwas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Betsy Warwas works at McAllen Counseling Consultants, Inc. in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Betsy Warwas’s profile.

    Betsy Warwas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Betsy Warwas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Betsy Warwas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Betsy Warwas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

