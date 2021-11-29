Dr. Gilpin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betsy Gilpin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Betsy Gilpin, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1133 E Missouri Ave Ste M, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 234-0870
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilpin?
Dr. Gilpin is a person who makes you feel relaxed, at home and very comfortable. She is a wonderful listener and has a way of providing advice that is very subtle, as if she is just giving you ideas. Sometimes I don't really know if anything has been resolved after a session, but I always have something to thing about and always feel better. She is a lovely person.
About Dr. Betsy Gilpin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902955065
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilpin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilpin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilpin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.