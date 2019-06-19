Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D
Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Betsy Chung Psychotherapy and Assessment, 4425 Jamboree Rd Ste 183, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (626) 872-3156
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I truly appreciate the care, attention, wisdom, guidance & support Dr. Chung has generously given me throughout our sessions. She is a true therapist’s therapist, & I have nothing but the utmost respect for her. She is a straight shooter, yet so gentle. Dr. Chung is a woman of integrity and valor. I never felt judged or dismissed (& believe me, I was a hot mess). Instead, I felt safe & welcomed. I am an overall emotionally healthier person because of our work together. Dr. Chung asked the right timely questions, & offered her wisdom at just at the right times. I have gained a healthy level of self confidence I’ve not experienced before. She has helped me find the needles in my haystacks, fit in the puzzle pieces to make me whole, & untangle, unlock & unpack the parts of me that no longer serve. Our time together has come to an end, but is cherished in my heart. I also know that if I should need it, she is always ready and willing to do additional sessions with me. Thank you Dr. Chung!
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Cantonese
- 1093964876
- University Of California, Irvine
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung speaks Cantonese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.