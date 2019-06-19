See All Clinical Psychologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Dr. Chung works at Dr. Betsy Chung Psychotherapy and Assessment in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Betsy Chung Psychotherapy and Assessment
    Dr. Betsy Chung Psychotherapy and Assessment
4425 Jamboree Rd Ste 183, Newport Beach, CA 92660
(626) 872-3156

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 19, 2019
    Niloufar — Jun 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1093964876
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Dr. Betsy Chung Psychotherapy and Assessment in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

