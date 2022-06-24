Overview

Betsy Becker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stevensville, MI. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Betsy Becker works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.