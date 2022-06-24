Betsy Becker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betsy Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Betsy Becker, NP
Overview
Betsy Becker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stevensville, MI. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Betsy Becker works at
Locations
-
1
Lmp- Southwestern Medical Clinic5515 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Stevensville, MI 49127 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Betsy Becker?
I absolutely love Betsy!! I've taken my little one to see several pediatricians (all physicians) and she's the only one who I truly felt took the time to listen. She is incredibly gentle with my daughter and extremely knowledgeable. I feel blessed to be able to utilize her as my child's healthcare provider!
About Betsy Becker, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427433176
Education & Certifications
- Almost Home Kids
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Betsy Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Betsy Becker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Betsy Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Betsy Becker works at
16 patients have reviewed Betsy Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betsy Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Betsy Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Betsy Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.