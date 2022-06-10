See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Bethany Zanetti, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Bethany Zanetti, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bethany Zanetti, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Bethany Zanetti works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bethany Zanetti?

    Jun 10, 2022
    Broken femur + inguinal hernias
    — Jun 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bethany Zanetti, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Bethany Zanetti, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bethany Zanetti to family and friends

    Bethany Zanetti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bethany Zanetti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bethany Zanetti, PA-C.

    About Bethany Zanetti, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093060550
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bethany Zanetti, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethany Zanetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bethany Zanetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bethany Zanetti works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Bethany Zanetti’s profile.

    Bethany Zanetti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Zanetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Zanetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Zanetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.