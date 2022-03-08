Bethany Rockwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bethany Rockwood, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bethany Rockwood, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Bethany Rockwood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womens Institute-spec Health1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 697-1857
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bethany Rockwood?
She was friendly and informative. She listened and explained everything.
About Bethany Rockwood, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972690519
Frequently Asked Questions
Bethany Rockwood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bethany Rockwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bethany Rockwood works at
6 patients have reviewed Bethany Rockwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Rockwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Rockwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Rockwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.