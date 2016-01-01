Bethany Parks is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethany Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bethany Parks
Overview
Bethany Parks is a Nurse Practitioner in La Grange, KY.
Bethany Parks works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care1019 Commerce Pkwy, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care1603 Stevens Ave, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
Ratings & Reviews
About Bethany Parks
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801227038
