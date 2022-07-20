Bethany Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bethany Jacobs, PA-C
Overview
Bethany Jacobs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lancaster, PA.
Locations
Professional Anesthesia Associates2112 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 431-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic and if anyone can tell me where she is please. My name is Chaplain Chynaah Maryoung-Cooke and I'd really appreciate her information.
About Bethany Jacobs, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790294288
3 patients have reviewed Bethany Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.