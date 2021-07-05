See All Nurse Practitioners in Alexandria, VA
Bethany Frank, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (8)
Overview

Bethany Frank, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Alexandria, VA. 

Bethany Frank works at Physicians For Women Inc in Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians For Women Inc
    1500 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 436-1215
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Bethany Frank, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043797129
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bethany Frank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bethany Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bethany Frank works at Physicians For Women Inc in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Bethany Frank’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Bethany Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

