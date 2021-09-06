See All Nurse Practitioners in Kalamazoo, MI
Overview

Bethany Eriksen, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kalamazoo, MI. 

Bethany Eriksen works at Family Health Center in Kalamazoo, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Center Alcott
    505 E ALCOTT ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 349-2641
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2021
    I have found Bethany Erickson, NP to be a great listener. She is approachable, friendly, with a sense of humor. Very glad to finally have someone I’m comfortable with in kzoo
    — Sep 06, 2021
    About Bethany Eriksen, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881108207
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bethany Eriksen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bethany Eriksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bethany Eriksen works at Family Health Center in Kalamazoo, MI. View the full address on Bethany Eriksen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Bethany Eriksen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Eriksen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Eriksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Eriksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

