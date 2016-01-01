See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Bethany Collins, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Bethany Collins, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    850 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 112, Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 504-2990
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Bethany Collins, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881060044
    • McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
