Bethany Collins, APRN
Offers telehealth
Bethany Collins, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
1
850 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 112, Lafayette, LA 70508
Directions
(337) 504-2990
Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1881060044
- McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
