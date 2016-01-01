See All Family Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Family Medicine
3 (3)
Accepting new patients
Bethany Chidley, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Bethany Chidley works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - Cape Coral
    1435 SE 8th Ter Ste E, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4923

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Bethany Chidley, APRN

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1871978056
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • HealthPark Medical Center

Bethany Chidley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethany Chidley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bethany Chidley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Bethany Chidley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bethany Chidley works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Bethany Chidley’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Bethany Chidley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Chidley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Chidley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Chidley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

