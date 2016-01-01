Bethany Carr, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethany Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bethany Carr, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bethany Carr, APRN is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Bethany Carr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 700, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bethany Carr?
About Bethany Carr, APRN
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1285067603
Frequently Asked Questions
Bethany Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bethany Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bethany Carr works at
Bethany Carr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.