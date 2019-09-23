Dr. Bethany Brady, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Brady, OD
Dr. Bethany Brady, OD is an Optometrist in Erie, PA.
Visualeyes, PLLC1600 Peninsula Dr Ste 15, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 920-5010
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Dr Brady is an amazing doctor who has fantastic interaction with her patients. Our entire family has gone to her for close to 20 years or more and we have always been treated like we are part of her family. Her demeanor is very friendly and she always seems to have a smile on her face. Additionally, she has worked out problems that we had with our insurance and she never tries to upsell anything at anytime. Don’t let the location of her practice fool you either. While Walmart sells many less than brand quality type of items, Dr Brady is nothing but the top of the line type of doctor. You will not regret using her for all of your eye care needs.
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
