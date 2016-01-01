Dr. Keen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethanne Keen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bethanne Keen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Keen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keen?
About Dr. Bethanne Keen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265426399
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keen accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keen works at
Dr. Keen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.