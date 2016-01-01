Bethanne Carson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bethanne Carson, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bethanne Carson, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beaumont, TX.
Bethanne Carson works at
Locations
Edward B. Gripon MD practice3560 Delaware St Ste 502, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 899-4472
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Bethanne Carson, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780931154
Frequently Asked Questions
Bethanne Carson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bethanne Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Bethanne Carson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethanne Carson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethanne Carson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethanne Carson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.