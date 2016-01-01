See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in East Norriton, PA
Bethanie Greco, CRNP

Bariatric Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Bethanie Greco, CRNP is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in East Norriton, PA. 

Bethanie Greco works at Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-E Norriton in East Norriton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Bariatric Surgery at Montgomery
    609 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 622-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
About Bethanie Greco, CRNP

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • English
  • 1790335792
Frequently Asked Questions

Bethanie Greco, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethanie Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bethanie Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bethanie Greco works at Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-E Norriton in East Norriton, PA. View the full address on Bethanie Greco’s profile.

Bethanie Greco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bethanie Greco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethanie Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethanie Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

