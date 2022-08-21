Beth Wanamaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Wanamaker
Overview
Beth Wanamaker is a Psychologist in Santa Rosa, CA.
Beth Wanamaker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Telecare Sonoma Assertive Community Treatment Act - Santa Rosa Ca327 College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 568-2800
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beth Wanamaker?
Beth Wanamaker is amazing at what she does. A true professional, her reports are informative and are returned in a timely manner. She keeps neutral while allowing parents to feel heard and focuses solely on the child's well-being. I feel like she truly cares about the families she is servicing. Beth went above and beyond my expectations, providing us with the much needed tools and to learn how to peacefully co parent. My son absolutely adores her and we will truly miss our visits with Beth.
About Beth Wanamaker
- Psychology
- English
- 1881720555
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Wanamaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beth Wanamaker works at
12 patients have reviewed Beth Wanamaker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Wanamaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Wanamaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Wanamaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.