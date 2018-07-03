See All Rheumatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Beth Sylvester, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Beth Sylvester, CRNP

Rheumatology
4.8 (166)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Beth Sylvester, CRNP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Beth Sylvester works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Rheumatology Associates
    211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 166 ratings
Patient Ratings (166)
5 Star
(144)
4 Star
(19)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Beth Sylvester?

Jul 03, 2018
She is truly amazing! Very smart and takes the time to listen to your concerns and answer all of your questions and makes you feel very relieved at each appointment. I couldn't ask for a better rheumatology nurse practitioner. She has accurately diagnosed me so many times and collaborates with my rheumatologist. She is extremely sweet and just so invested in her patients and their wellbeing. I recommend Beth to anyone who goes to Jefferson Rheumatology, along with their rheumatologist.
none — Jul 03, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Beth Sylvester, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Beth Sylvester, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Beth Sylvester to family and friends

Beth Sylvester's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Beth Sylvester

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Beth Sylvester, CRNP.

About Beth Sylvester, CRNP

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134542558
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Beth Sylvester has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Beth Sylvester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Beth Sylvester works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Beth Sylvester’s profile.

166 patients have reviewed Beth Sylvester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Sylvester.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Sylvester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Sylvester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Beth Sylvester, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.