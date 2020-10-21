Dr. Beth Spann, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Spann, OD
Overview
Dr. Beth Spann, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Locations
Wellness Eyecare of TN10741 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-7716Tuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I just completed a full eye exam with Dr. Spann. I highly recommend her to anyone. She is very pleasant, thorough, and explains everything in ways that are easy to understand. She is focused on YOU, and spends all the time needed to explain the results. You never feel rushed or afraid to ask anything. Send everyone you know to her!
About Dr. Beth Spann, OD
- Optometry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Abilene Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spann.
