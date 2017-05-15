Beth Sirof has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Sirof, PSY
Overview
Beth Sirof, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New Paltz, NY.
Locations
- 1 29 S Chestnut St Ste 104, New Paltz, NY 12561 Directions (914) 924-3607
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very Understanding and caring. Great at what she does
About Beth Sirof, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558446716
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Sirof accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Sirof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
