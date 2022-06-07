Beth Schott, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Schott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beth Schott, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beth Schott, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Beth Schott works at
Locations
West Park Family Medicine3425 Executive Pkwy Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 472-1700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service could not ask for a better doc fyi the 1 star review comes from a coworker of mine whose only chronic illness is working overtime Back to the doc -prompt -efficient -sticks to a schedule -will work you in in an emergency -great with kids -great with elderly
About Beth Schott, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548768294
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Schott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Schott accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Schott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Beth Schott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Schott.
