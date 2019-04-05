Beth Morrow, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beth Morrow, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beth Morrow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Elizabethtown, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1321 Ring Rd Ste 105, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-0892
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beth Morrow?
LOVE MRS. MORROW, SHE IS COMPASSIONATE, THOROUGH & WILL LISTEN TO ALL OF YOUR CONCERNS.
About Beth Morrow, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215003264
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Morrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Morrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Beth Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Morrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.