Beth Morrison, LPC
Overview
Beth Morrison, LPC is a Counselor in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Our Lady Of The Lake University.
Locations
1
Bayside Medical4001 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 672-6318
2
14811 Saint Marys Ln, Houston, TX 77079
Directions
(832) 439-0291
Friday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s an amazing Dr ! She’s helped me and my family in many ways! I have a great deal of respect for her. She doesn’t beat around the bush and sugarcoat things! She does find ways to help you resolve issues. And she cares! I hope she’ll be our dr for many years? There are not many drs like her anymore! I thank God that I found her!
About Beth Morrison, LPC
- Counseling
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Of The Lake University
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Morrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Morrison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Beth Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.