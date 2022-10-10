Beth McGinness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Beth McGinness, NP
Offers telehealth
Beth McGinness, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Family Medical Care1000 Carondelet Dr Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 941-9030
- Research Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Beth McGinness NP is professional, compassionate, listens to the patient, provides a treatment plan, reviews test results and discusses with the patient. She works with the patient in treatments and visits. She utilizes the MyChart option with her patients for nonurgent questions etc in a timely manner.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Beth McGinness accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth McGinness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Beth McGinness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth McGinness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth McGinness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth McGinness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.