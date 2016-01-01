See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlottesville, VA
Beth Jaeger-Landis, ACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Overview

Beth Jaeger-Landis, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. 

Beth Jaeger-Landis works at University Medical Associates in Charlottesville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Virginia Health System University Medical Associates
    1222 Jefferson Park Ave Fl 3, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-1931
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Beth Jaeger-Landis, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235346503
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Jaeger-Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Jaeger-Landis works at University Medical Associates in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Beth Jaeger-Landis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Beth Jaeger-Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Jaeger-Landis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Jaeger-Landis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Jaeger-Landis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

