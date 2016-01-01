See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Salem, VA
Beth Hite, FNP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Beth Hite, FNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Beth Hite works at LewisGale Physicians Endocrinology - Salem in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Endocrinology - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B Fl 1, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 675-4293
  2. 2
    LewisGale Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    1900 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 685-1597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Beth Hite, FNP

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073040200
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Hite, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Hite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beth Hite has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth Hite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Hite works at LewisGale Physicians Endocrinology - Salem in Salem, VA. View the full address on Beth Hite’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Beth Hite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Hite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Hite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Hite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

