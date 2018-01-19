Beth Grudell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Grudell, CNP
Beth Grudell, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH.
OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, Suite 3400, Westerville Medical Campus300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 3400, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 533-3475
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very pleased with the acceptance I was received with. Beth Grudell very knowledgeable with great bedside manner. Made me feel very at ease.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952383630
Beth Grudell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Grudell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Beth Grudell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Grudell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Grudell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Grudell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.