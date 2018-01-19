See All Nurse Practitioners in Westerville, OH
Beth Grudell, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Beth Grudell, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH. 

Beth Grudell works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, Suite 3400, Westerville Medical Campus in Westerville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, Suite 3400, Westerville Medical Campus
    300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 3400, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-3475
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2018
    Very pleased with the acceptance I was received with. Beth Grudell very knowledgeable with great bedside manner. Made me feel very at ease.
    Brian Baucum in Westerville, Ohio — Jan 19, 2018
    Photo: Beth Grudell, CNP
    About Beth Grudell, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952383630
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Grudell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth Grudell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Grudell works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, Suite 3400, Westerville Medical Campus in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Beth Grudell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Beth Grudell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Grudell.

