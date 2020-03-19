See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Warner Robins, GA
Beth Grant, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Beth Grant, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Beth Grant, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Warner Robins, GA. 

Beth Grant works at Warner Robins Ear Nose Throat in Warner Robins, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Kimberly Duck
Kimberly Duck
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Warner Robins Ent. Associates
    300 S HOUSTON LAKE RD, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 953-0709

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Beth Grant?

Mar 19, 2020
I was introduced to Beth Anne Grant through a friend’s recommendation. Over the period of six months, I learned how to reframe my thoughts and recover from crippling anxiety. I took a break once I started feeling on top of the world again. That time learning with her set a solid foundation for the road bumps ahead on my journey. 2 years later and I’m back for ongoing sessions. I’m building on what I learned when we first met, healing deep wounds and creating healthier relationships with myself, those close to me and my community. I recommend her to almost every person I know because of how much she has, and continues to help me. ??
Rebecca Cerasani — Mar 19, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Beth Grant, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Beth Grant, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Beth Grant to family and friends

Beth Grant's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Beth Grant

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Beth Grant, LMFT.

About Beth Grant, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225244163
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Beth Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Beth Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Beth Grant works at Warner Robins Ear Nose Throat in Warner Robins, GA. View the full address on Beth Grant’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Beth Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Grant.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Beth Grant, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.